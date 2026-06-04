How rich is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-yr-old batting sensation who made his debut in IPL 2026?

When Rajasthan Royals handed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his IPL cap in 2025, cricket fans barely blinked as he had been a prodigy for years. His most recent run of 97 off just 29 balls in the high-octane IPL eliminator match against Sunrisers Hyderabad promptly reminded everyone why franchises were chasing his signature.

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He's 15. He hits fours for fun. And quietly off the field, he turned his talent into something rare: real money, at a young age. With endorsements stacking up and a fan base that rivals established stars, Sooryavanshi's financial rise is as stunning as his cover drive.

So, how much is India's 15-year-old cricketing star raking in? The number might make you put your chai down.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's net worth

The young cricketing sensation's net worth is estimated to be between ₹5 crore and ₹7 crore, according to media reports. It could soon cross ₹10 crore in the next IPL auction due to his rapidly rising commercial value after his stellar performance this season.

Sources of his earnings include IPL salary, match fees, awards, properties, and sponsorship deals.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL earnings

Of his total earnings, he earned over ₹2.5 crore from the IPL 2026 season. This figure includes an annual salary of ₹1.10 crore, a match fee of ₹1.20 crore (₹7.5 lakh per match across 16 games), an Orange Cap winner bonus worth ₹10 lakh, and ₹15 lakh prize money for being the Most Valued Player (MVP).

It also comprises a cash prize of ₹20 lakh (₹10 lakh each) for Super Sixes and Emerging Player Awards, as well as a cash prize of ₹10 lakh for the Super Striker Award.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi cash prizes, domestic match fees

He has earned more than ₹50 lakh in cumulative state government and board cash prizes after his Player of the Tournament feat in India's U-19 World Cup Victory. He also gets regular match fee allowances for representing the Bihar Cricket Association in the Ranji Trophy circuit.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi real estate

The youngest cricketer in IPL 2026 owns a newly acquired premium residence in Mumbai valued between ₹2.5 crore-₹3 crore to support his training and travel logistics. He also has a newly renovated family estate in Bihar's Tajpur, valued at ₹40 lakh to ₹60 lakh.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fleet

Besides the Tata Sierra, which he won as a tournament prize, he also has a Mercedes-Benz worth ₹1 crore, reportedly gifted by Rajasthan Royals owner Ranjit Barthakur. He also owns a Tata Curvv EV worth ₹22 lakh, which he earned for his highest strike rate in the IPL last year.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi brand endorsements

He secured early contracts with major brands like Complan and Red Bull worth around ₹1 crore each. After a solid IPL season, reports suggest that Sooryavanshi's endorsement fee has gone up to ₹1.5 crore-₹2 crore per deal. He reportedly commands an annual bat sponsorship contract close to ₹50 lakh.