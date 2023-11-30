‘Good that Rahul accepted it’: Gautam Gambhir on Rahul Dravid’s tenure as Team India’s head coach

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has expressed his approval of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to extend Rahul Dravid's tenure as Team India's head coach. Gambhir sees this decision as excellent news for the country, particularly with the T20 World Cup looming.

Gambhir anticipates strong cricket performances and continued dominance from Team India under Dravid's leadership. Acknowledging the challenges posed by the T20 format, Gambhir remains confident in Dravid and his supporting staff to meet everyone's expectations.

"It's a good thing because the T20 World Cup is around the corner, and you don't want to change the entire support staff, and it is good that Rahul has accepted it. Hopefully, we can continue to dominate and play good cricket, what India has done for a long period of time. The T20 format is different and challenging, and hopefully, Rahul and the support staff can deliver. Congratulations to them," said Gambhir to the news agency ANI.

The BCCI, on November 29, announced the contract extension of Dravid and the support staff of Team India (Senior Men). Alongside Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour, fielding coach T Dilip, and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will continue their roles. Dravid's second stint with Team India is set to commence during the South Africa tour on December 10, featuring three ODIs and T20Is each and two Tests.

After India's underwhelming performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, where they exited in the Super 12 round, Dravid took over from Ravi Shastri. His initial two-year tenure concluded with India securing the runner-up position in the recently concluded ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Expressing his thoughts on the contract extension, Dravid stated, "The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal."

"I thank the BCCI and the Office Bearers for placing their trust in me, endorsing my vision, and providing support during this period. As we embrace new challenges post the World Cup, we remain committed to the pursuit of excellence," he added.

