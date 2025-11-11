‘He couldn’t stand for 10 minutes’: Shreyas Iyer’s oxygen level dropped to 50 after injury, doubtful for South Africa ODIs

India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is unlikely to feature in the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa starting November 30, as he continues to recover from a serious injury suffered during the Australia tour.

The middle-order batter was discharged from a Sydney hospital last week after injuring himself while taking a diving catch to dismiss Alex Carey in the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The impact caused a laceration to his spleen, resulting in internal bleeding.

According to sources, Iyer’s condition was more serious than initially believed. “His oxygen had dropped to 50, and for ten minutes he wasn’t able to stand properly. There was a complete blackout around him, and it took him some time to come back to normal,” a BCCI official confirmed to The Indian Express.

The BCCI later confirmed the details of his injury in a statement, saying, “Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen while fielding during the third ODI against Australia on 25 October 2025, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding. The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested following a minor procedure.”

The board also thanked the medical teams involved. “The BCCI extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr Kouroush Haghigi and his team in Sydney, along with Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in India, for ensuring Shreyas received the best treatment for his injury,” the statement read.

Iyer has since returned to India and remains under medical supervision. The selection committee has been informed that he will need more time to regain match fitness. “He will take more time to be fully match fit, and the board and selection committee don’t want to rush him after this injury. He is doubtful for the South Africa ODI series,” an official said.

In a social media post, Iyer reassured fans about his recovery. “I’m currently in the recovery process and getting better every passing day. I’m deeply grateful to see all the kind wishes and support I’ve received — it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts,” he wrote.

On Monday, he also shared a new photo with the caption, “Sun’s been a great therapy. Grateful to be back. Thanks for all the love and care.”

India are set to play the three ODIs in Ranchi, Raipur, and Visakhapatnam following the two-Test series beginning November 14.

Iyer had earlier informed the BCCI about taking a short break from red-ball cricket due to stiffness and fatigue in his back, and his recurring injuries have been a concern for the team management. For now, the board is taking a cautious approach and is unwilling to rush him back before full medical clearance.