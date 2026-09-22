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'I got ₹3 crore for 5 IPL matches': Former Ranji star admits IPL match-fixing

'I got ₹3 crore for 5 IPL matches': Former Ranji star admits IPL match-fixing

In the expose, a former Delhi and Haryana Ranji player allegedly told Tehelka’s investigative team that he acted as a middleman, passing confidential team information to bookies based in London.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 11:26 AM IST
'I got ₹3 crore for 5 IPL matches': Former Ranji star admits IPL match-fixing IPL 2025 Match Fixing Scandal

A former Ranji Trophy cricketer has claimed he earned ₹3 crore by fixing five Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 matches through inside information about Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

In a sting investigation by Tehelka, it was revealed that former Delhi and Haryana Ranji player Rachit Bhatia acted as a middleman, passing confidential team information to bookies based in London.

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“I fixed five matches during the 2025 Indian Premier League [IPL] season by passing inside information about the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to bookies in London via Snapchat," Bhatia is quoted as saying in the report. He claimed he was paid about ₹60 lakh per match, totalling ₹3 crore for the five games.

Bhatia also spoke about his involvement in the Delhi Premier League (DPL), alleging that he leaked playing XI details and other internal information to betting syndicates. The investigation points to a wider network linking domestic T20 leagues and the IPL through informal contacts inside team setups.

“Sharing inside information regarding the playing XI before the toss will cost ₹60 lakh per match. This same player will also compete in the Delhi Premier League [DPL] this year. The rate for spot-fixing and providing the playing XI there will be ₹40 lakh per match,” Rachit told Tehelka.

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CSK link and unnamed player angle

The Tehelka report says the inside information related to CSK came via a player who was part of the franchise’s 2025 squad, though the player has not been named in the published account.

Social media discussions around the story have speculated about possible identities, including references to young all-rounder Vansh Bedi, who was in CSK’s 2025 squad and also featured for Central Delhi Kings in the DPL, but the Tehelka report does not identify him as the alleged source.

CSK has not issued an official comment in the snippets available, and the franchise’s position on the allegations remains unclear.

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Past fixing allegations and broader context

Bhatia reportedly also mentioned an older incident, claiming he earned around ₹16 lakh by deliberately bowling wides in a 2018–19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match, as per the report.

“I also engaged in spot-fixing during the 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a tournament I played in. I deliberately bowled two wide balls, receiving ₹8 lakh per ball from the bookies, making a total of ₹16 lakh,” Rachit admitted.

The fresh claims come amid heightened scrutiny of betting and corruption risks in Indian cricket, with anti-corruption units regularly warning players about approaches from illegal syndicates.

ALSO READ: Beyond captaincy: MS Dhoni holds over 1 Lakh CSK shares. Here’s what they’re worth

The allegations, if proven, could prompt action from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL’s Anti-Corruption Unit, which have previously banned players and officials for similar offences.

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Published on: Sep 22, 2026 11:26 AM IST
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