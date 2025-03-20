ICC Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI announces Rs 58 crore cash prize for victorious Team India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a cash prize of Rs 58 crore for Team India, following their victory to lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The cash prize would be awarded to team, coaching and support staff as well as the members of the selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar.

India, led by Captain Rohit Sharma, did not lose any of the matches, beginning with their six-wicket win over Bangladesh, followed by a six-wicket triumph against Pakistan, a 44-run victory over New Zealand, and a four-wicket victory over Australia in the semi-final. India won against New Zealand by four wickets to lift the trophy.

BCCI President Roger Binny said winning back-to-back ICC titles is special and this award recognises the team’s dedication and excellence. “The cash award is a recognition of the hard work that everyone puts in behind the scenes. This was also our second ICC Trophy in 2025, following the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup triumph and it highlights the strong cricketing ecosystem in place in our country,” he said.

Before that India had also won the T20 World Cup last year. It faced South Africa in the final.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla said India exhibited remarkable composure under pressure, while BCCI Treasurer Prabhtej Bhatia said that the victory underscores the strength and depth of talent available at all levels. Honourary Joint Secretary of the board, Rohan Gauns Dessai said that the team looked solid throughout the tournament, and the final was a spectacular game.