ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final: IAF air show, Pritam Chakraborty, Aditya Gadhvi and other celebs to perform; see full line-up

The world is all set to witness the most awaited clash of the ICC World Cup 2023 tournament finale between India and five-time champion Australia today, November 19, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In addition, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has organised a smashing opening ceremony for the finale.

According to the schedule released by BCCI on Saturday, November 18, the opening ceremony of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final will witness an exceptional performance from the Indian Airforce with a 15-minute air show by Surya Kiran aerobatic team from 1:35 pm to 1:50 pm. In addition, Aditya Gadhvi, who gained popularity with the song "Khalasi," will also perform at the venue. Gadhvi will perform during the first innings drinks break today.

The ICC Men's CWC 2023 final will also witness Pritam Chakraborty, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh and Tushar Joshi's performances during the innings break of today’s match. The BCCI has also organised a laser and light show as a part of the grand celebration for the finals, which will take place during the second inning’s break.

Previously, there were reports that Albanian-British singer and songwriter Dua Lipa will also perform at the finale; however, the BCCI list does not have her name in the charts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia, Richard Marles, will also be present at the stadium to witness this high-octane clash between two of the strongest teams that emerged during the CC Cricket World Cup 2023 tournament, according to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

Meanwhile, the ICC Men’s CWC 2023 finale is scheduled to start at 2 pm today, where Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team made their entry after winning all the ten matches played in the tournament. In the semi-finals of the tournament, the Indian cricket team defeated Kane Williamson-led New Zealand by 70 runs and made a spectacular entry into the finals.

On the other hand, Australia witnessed a few defeats in the tournament against teams like South Africa but bounced back and won seven matches continuously. Pat Cummins-lead team, Australia, entered the finale of the ICC World Cup after winning against South Africa by three wickets.

