ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: India matches see 178% more ad slots than matches of other teams 

In the second and third week of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, matches featuring the Indian team saw 178 per cent more ad slots than matches that did not feature the outfit, according to mFilterIT, an ad traffic validation and analytics company. It also said that the matches saw a dominance of food and beverage category brands, followed by online services, including shopping apps, OTT platforms, fantasy gaming apps, etc.

“The data we’ve collected and analysed for this report provides a valuable resource for advertisers and brands. It showcases the changing trends and dynamics of advertising in the context of a high-profile sporting event like the Cricket World Cup,” said Dhiraj Gupta, CTO and Co-founder of mFilterIt.

According to the company, the India versus Pakistan match saw a 149 per cent increase in the number of ad slots compared to India versus Afghanistan. The advertising opportunities for India matches surged to over 20 million viewers, and the India-Pakistan clash shattered all records, reaching an astounding 35 million. The viewership broke all records in the second week and third week saw 43 million viewers tuning in to watch the live stream during India-New Zealand game. “The second- and third-week report reveals fascinating shifts in the advertising landscape, further emphasising the ever-evolving nature of cricket advertising in India,” Amit Relan, CEO and Co-founder of mFilterIt, said.

F&B held a significant advertising share industry-wide across Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities over the course of week two and three dominating with one-third of the advertising distribution share, according to mFilterIt. Other industries with high advertising include automobiles and accessories, banking, finance services and investments, personal care and hygiene, construction materials & equipment, and consumer durable, each with varying percentages across different cities.

“The tournament is moving forward the advertising game is also getting more exciting with innovative ads and more advertisers entering the arena at different times and at different ad slots. With viewership rising, the tournament is witnessing new highs, moving towards the business end. In the first week, there was a substantial increase in advertisers and ad slots. This trend picked up pace in the second week as advertisers sought to capitalize on the increasing viewership and excitement surrounding the tournament,” mFilterIt said in its recent report on cricket World Cup insights.

