'Last World Cup I’m going to play...': Virat Kohli confirms 2027 will be his final ODI World Cup

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‘Last World Cup I’m going to play for India’

Kohli told JioStar ahead of the ODI series that the 2027 tournament will carry special significance as he looks to make the most of what is expected to be his final World Cup campaign in an India shirt, according to India Today.

“For me, it's the last World Cup I'm going to play for India. And that is my motivation. To leave everything out there. And of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup. And whatever it takes, I'm absolutely ready.”

The 2027 World Cup will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October and November. It will be Kohli's fourth ODI World Cup. He was part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad and has remained one of the team's most prolific ODI batters.

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Kohli wants to move away from expectations

Kohli also spoke about his approach to batting as India enters a new ODI cycle. Rather than focusing heavily on expectations, milestones or outside pressure, he wants to concentrate on his batting and contribute to the team's campaign.

The veteran batter's comments come as India begin building their squad for the 2027 tournament. The West Indies series provides opportunities for several players to establish themselves, with India's bowling group also undergoing assessment ahead of the World Cup.

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Focus shifts to the 2027 campaign

India's current ODI setup includes Kohli alongside captain Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. Gill has previously said Kohli remains involved in the team's planning for the 2027 World Cup.

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For Kohli, however, the focus appears straightforward: remain competitive, contribute with the bat and make the most of his final World Cup opportunity. With the tournament still more than a year away, India's ODI campaign now enters a phase of experimentation, squad-building and preparation.