IND vs ENG test match: Sunil Gavaskar praises Dhruv Jurel, calls him 'another MS Dhoni in the making'

In the ongoing fourth Test at Ranchi, Dhruv Jurel, wicketkeeper-batsman, made a notable contribution by scoring his maiden half-century during India's first innings. This followed his impressive debut in the third Test at Rajkot. His performance in Ranchi has earned him comparisons to MS Dhoni from cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar.

Gavaskar praised Jurel's wicketkeeping and batting skills, particularly his game-awareness, likening it to that of Dhoni.

"Of course, he has batted well, but his keeping, his work behind the stumps has been equally brilliant. Just by looking at his game-awareness, I want to say that he is another MS Dhoni in the making. I know there can never be another MSD; but you know, the presence of mind that he has. MSD also, when he started, it was that; and Jurel has that game-awareness, street-smart cricketer," Gavaskar said during his commentary on the live broadcast.

Jurel's aggressive batting, which culminated in a score of 90, played a significant role in India achieving a score of 307, thereby reducing England's first-innings lead to 46 runs.

Jurel, in partnership with Kuldeep Yadav, added 76 runs to India's score before Yadav was dismissed by James Anderson. Yadav was dismissed when England took the second new ball and James Anderson bowled him out. Yadav's contribution was a crucial 28 from 131 balls. For England, Shoaib Bashir achieved his first five-wicket haul.

Anderson is now two wickets shy of reaching the milestone of 700 Test wickets. Jurel's half-century was celebrated with a salute, possibly in honour of his father, a Kargil War veteran. Jurel and Yadav's partnership was crucial in reducing England's lead when India was trailing by 176 runs on Day 2 of the match.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video wherein Jurel can be seen admiring Dhoni and their interactions during IPL 2021.

He highlighted Dhoni's advice to focus on watching the ball and playing and underscoring the impact of the legend's advice on his cricketing journey.

"I was simply observing him and suddenly stood up, thinking, 'Is this MS Dhoni standing right before me?' It was my first interaction with him, so I had to question myself, 'Is this really happening?' I believe it was in 2021, during my debut IPL season," Jurel recalled.

"I approached him and requested, 'Can I take a photo with you?' We took a picture together, and he offered me a piece of advice-- to simply go out there, keep an eye on the ball, and focus on playing," he recounted.