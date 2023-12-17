IND vs SA 1st ODI: When & where to watch, weather, pitch report, likely playing 11, and more

After India’s phenomenal performance against South Africa in a three-match T20I series, the India cricket team is all set to face South Africa again today in the first game of a three-match ODI series across several venues in South Africa. The first match of the series is scheduled for today at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

In Rohit Sharma's absence, KL Rahul is leading the Indian squad in the series with young players like Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the team. Giving the young players some time to adjust to international cricket is crucial, stressed KL Rahu. In addition, he said that it would be unjust to expect them to step into Kohli and Sharma's shoes immediately.

“You have to give them time and make them feel comfortable. There’s no added pressure from my side," Rahul said.

Johannesburg weather report:

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy and partly sunny, but all in all, a comfortable day is likely in Johannesburg, according to Weather.com.

Pitch report:

Johannesburg’s New Wanderers Stadium has a reputation for producing high-scoring ODIs, particularly considering recent games. On Thursday, the Wanderers' surface displayed an unexpected leaning towards spin. In addition, South Africa's constant rain can bring in moisture and help the bowlers.

Head-to-head record:

In the total 91 ODI matches played between South Africa and India, South Africa won 50 matches, while India won only 38 games; however, three ended with no results.

When and where to watch:

Today, at 1:30 pm IST, the opening game of the India vs South Africa ODI series will begin. The live telecast of the match will be available on the Star Sports Network, and for live streaming, audiences can check Disney+Hotstar to watch the match online.

likely playing 11:

India (probable): Ruturaj Gaikwad, B Sai Sudharsan/Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (capt & wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa (probable) Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wiaan Mulder, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams/Tabraiz Shamsi

