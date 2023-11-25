India vs Australia 2nd T20I, Thiruvananthapuram weather report: Will rain disrupt the game?

The India vs Australia 2nd T20I match, scheduled for Sunday, November 26 at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, could potentially be interrupted by rain. The weather forecast for Thiruvananthapuram on that day indicates a chance of showers or thunderstorms. According to Accuweather, while the chances may seem low, the possibility of rain still exists, and if it does occur, it could disrupt the match.

Strong showers are anticipated on Sunday morning, adding to concerns. However, the rainy spell appears to be limited to the early hours. The match timeframe is forecasted to enjoy favourable weather, with a lower chance of rainfall disrupting the game.

Showers are forecast in the afternoon, but the sky will be mostly clear in the evening, according to Accuweather data.

As the Indian cricket team gears up for the second match of the series, the squad is buzzing with expectations of continuing their winning momentum, with no changes proposed for the playing XI. India's top-performing batters such as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Axar Patel are hoped to replicate or even better their previous performances. Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh, yielding sensational performances in the previous game, remain the focal point for the Men in Blue.

Meanwhile, Australia is likely to shake things up a bit by reintroducing two of its seasoned campaigners – World Cup 2023 final hero Travis Head and prolific spinner Adam Zampa. In that case, Matthew Short and Tanveer Sangha could be pushed out of the side's starting lineup.

Australia

Travis Head/Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Wade (c/wk), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellism Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa/Tanveer Sangha

India

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

