India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Thiruvananthapuram weather report; will rain play spoilsport?

India are all set to lock horns with Australia in the 2nd T20I of the 5-match series on Sunday, November 26, at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. However, this much-anticipated match may be interrupted by rain in Kerala's capital city.

At this time of the year, India’s southern part typically experiences pleasant weather. According to AccuWeather, today’s morning was expected to be pleasant and mostly sunny, with a passing shower predicted for the afternoon; there are fewer chances of rain during the match hours. As the precipitation after the rain may persist for about half an hour, it is unlikely to impact the evening match scheduled to commence at 7 pm.

Meanwhile, India will be entering the game with a win against Australia by two wickets in the first match. In the second match too, the Men in Blue will be looking to build on their winning streak.

Pitch report

Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium has seen low-scoring matches in the past; of the three T20Is matches played at this ground, the average score was 114. Chasing teams have a 2-1 lead over those that bat first and set a target.

The pitch is notorious for its slow pace and favours bowlers, particularly spinners, which makes it difficult for batters to score runs freely. Although past performance indicates low scores, the match between Australia and India is anticipated to have a high score as both are among the top-performing teams.

Where to watch

The second T20 International between Australia and India will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Colours Cineplex. The JioCinema app and website will also live stream the match.

Full Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyas Iyer (last two matches only)

Australia: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

