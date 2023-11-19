India vs Australia: Hope for Men in Blue? Out of 12 finals, only 5 times have teams chased successfully in World Cup final

If Indian players were disappointed in the dressing room about mustering only 240 runs in the World Cup 2023 final against Australia, they should find solace in the chases during the previous 12 World Cup finals.

On Sunday, at the difficult Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Rohit Sharma-led India could score only 240 runs in 50 overs due to the tight bowling by all Australian bowlers.

The degree of difficulty could be gauged by the fact that the Indians managed only 13 fours in the entire innings, apart from the three sixes hit by skipper Rohit Sharma.

The Indian team would hope that it won't be any easier for batting when Australia begin their chase as dew could make life difficult for the home team bowlers.

Otherwise, on a track where the ball is gripping Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav could be very difficult to get away, after the three Australian spinners (Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head) collectively gave away only 83 runs in their 18 overs with two wickets.

Only Kohli and KL Rahul could muster scores above 50 on a pitch that had a lot for bowlers with a probling line and length.

However, if history is taken as an indication, Rohit Sharma should take heart from the fact that run chases are usually tricky in World Cup finals.

While the first five World Cup finals were won by teams batting first, the 1996 one was one by Sri Lanka by batting second and reaching the target of 242 set by Australia.

The following World Cup final, in 1999, was a much easier one for Australia as it had to score only 133 in the second innings, which it did within 20 overs and loss of two wickets.