India vs Pakistan Highlights World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer shine; Bumrah, Kuldeep, Siraj destroy Team Babar Azam

In the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash at ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday, October 14, Rohit Sharma led India to a glorious victory of seven wickets over Pakistan with 86 off just 63 balls. The match was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, previously known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

India remains unbeaten in the World Cup so far with victories in all three games they have played against Australia, Afghanistan and Pakistan. India also maintained the track record of not losing a match against Pakistan in ODI World Cups. India has won all eight games the two countries have played in ODI World Cups. The loss against India was Pakistan's first defeat in World Cup 2023.

Along with Rohit, Shreyas Iyer scored a half-century for India. Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi took two prized wickets of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma.

India bowled out Pakistan for 191 runs in 42.5 overs. Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets each. On the Pakistan side, Babar Azam scored 50 of 58 balls, while Mohammad Rizwan made 49 runs.

Team India's skipper Rohit Sharma had won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Shubman Gill replaced Ishan Kishan in India's playing 11, while Pakistan played an unchanged 11 from their previous match.

After the match, Rohit Sharma said, "My job as a captain is important there as well. It's to read the conditions and figure out who's the right guy to do the job. It's only because the guys - before entering the World Cup - they got a lot of runs. We were very clear what we wanted to do. Didn't want to be in two minds about who's going to bat where.”

Praising the bowlers, he added, “The bowlers were the ones today as well who set the game up for us. I don't think it was a 190-pitch. At one stage, we were looking at 280. The way they showed grit says a lot. That is something we pride ourselves in. Whoever gets the ball does the job. We've got 6 individuals who can do the job with the ball.”

