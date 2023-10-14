India vs Pakistan: Disney+ Hotstar live streaming viewership for World Cup match crosses 3 crore

The live streaming viewership for the India vs Pakistan World Cup match on Disney+ Hotstar crossed 3 crore on Saturday. The streaming viewership reached a peak of 3.5 Cr, the highest ever record across all formats setting a global streaming record

The previous record for India International matches was 2.8 crore for the Ind vs Pak match in Asia Cup 2023, also on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disney+ Hotstar is the digital streaming partner of Star Sports in India, and it has been streaming all the matches of the World Cup live. The platform has also been offering a variety of features, such as expert commentary, real-time statistics, and multi-camera angles, to enhance the viewing experience for fans.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that the live streaming viewership for the India vs Pakistan World Cup match on Disney+ Hotstar crossed 3 crore when India started batting. This suggests that many Indian fans tuned in to watch their team bat after Pakistan had set a target of 191 runs. It is also worth noting that the viewership for the match was consistently 2 crore throughout, when Pakistan was batting.

Following a pivotal win against Afghanistan, India’s captain Rohit Sharma has proven his mettle once again as he got out for 86 runs, leading team India to a promising start in their chase against Pakistan that could only score 191 before losing all wickets.

Sharma managed to rack up an impressive 39 runs in merely 24 balls, fostering a formidable partnership with Virat Kohli that garnered 56 runs in just 42 balls. Shubman Gill, bouncing back from a bout of dengue, showed potential with his 16 runs in 11 balls before succumbing to Shaheen Afridi's bowling. Kohli's commendable performance was halted by Hasan Ali, which brought Shreyas Iyer into play with Rohit.

Team India staged a heart-stopping comeback against their long-time rivals, Pakistan, by bowling them out for 191 runs. After a formidable start from Pakistan, at 155/2, a significant middle-over shakeup saw the team lose a staggering eight wickets for just 39 runs.

