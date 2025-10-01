India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup: Asia Cup row intensifies with 'no-handshake' instruction

The BCCI has reportedly instructed India’s women’s cricket team not to shake hands with Pakistan players during their ICC Women’s World Cup league match in Colombo on Sunday, mirroring the men’s team’s stance during the Asia Cup.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the message was communicated to the women’s squad before their departure for Sri Lanka on Wednesday. “The team won’t be shaking hands with the Pakistan team during the World Cup. The team has been informed by the BCCI bosses about this. The Indian board will stand by its players,” the paper stated citing sources.

BT could not independently verify the claim made.

The women’s clash with Pakistan will be their second game of the tournament after beating Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday. The match comes amid heightened political tensions, with both boards having agreed to play only at neutral venues. This Sunday will mark the fourth consecutive weekend featuring an India-Pakistan cricket fixture.

The men’s Asia Cup, held in the UAE, was marked by political overtones, including references to the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s Operation Sindoor. Following the tournament, the BCCI refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi — who is also Pakistan’s interior minister — sparking another standoff.

At an ACC meeting earlier this week, BCCI officials accused Naqvi of failing to clarify when the trophy and medals would reach the Indian team, prompting them to walk out midway. Naqvi later posted on X, denying reports that he had apologised: “Let me make it absolutely clear: I have done nothing wrong and I have never apologised to the BCCI nor will I ever do so… If they truly want it, they are welcome to come to the ACC office and collect it from me,” he was quoted by Dawn.