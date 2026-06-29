India women's cricket team qualifies for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics despite T20 World Cup exit 

India's women's cricket team has qualified for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics despite being knocked out of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the group stage, according to a report by India Today.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the qualification pathway for cricket's return to the Olympic Games after a gap of 128 years. India secured one of the six available places by earning Asia's only automatic qualification spot.

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India's campaign at the T20 World Cup ended with a six-wicket defeat to Australia in their final Group A match. However, Harmanpreet Kaur's team finished ahead of all other Asian teams in the tournament, which was enough to qualify for the Olympics.

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Four teams book Olympic spots

Under the qualification system, one automatic place is reserved each for Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania. The highest-placed eligible team from each continent at the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup earns the Olympic berth, with only one team allowed per continent.

Australia qualified from Oceania after another strong campaign. South Africa secured Africa's place by reaching the knockout stage, while Great Britain — represented by England in ICC competitions — claimed Europe's spot.

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As a result, Australia, Great Britain (England), India and South Africa have become the first four women's teams to qualify for the Los Angeles Olympics.

Two places still up for grabs

The fifth Olympic spot could go to hosts USA, but only if they enter the top 15 of the ICC Women's T20I rankings at any time between June 30 and December 31, 2026.

If the USA fail to achieve that ranking, the place will instead be awarded to the highest-ranked non-qualified team in the ICC Women's T20I rankings as of March 1, 2027.

The sixth and final place will be decided through the first-ever ICC Olympics Qualifier in 2027. The eight-team tournament will feature the highest-ranked eligible teams that have not already qualified.

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Special rule for West Indies

The ICC also clarified that the West Indies cannot compete as one team at the Olympics because they are a combined ICC member and not a recognised National Olympic Committee (NOC).

If the West Indies are among the highest-ranked non-qualified teams, a separate Caribbean qualifying tournament will decide which nation progresses to the ICC Olympics Qualifier.

ICC: Cricket's Olympic return is a landmark moment

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said cricket's return to the Olympics marks a major milestone for the sport.

"Cricket's return to the Olympic Games is a landmark moment for our sport and a powerful opportunity to showcase the very best of cricket to the world. The confirmation of this qualification pathway is an important step towards Los Angeles 2028 and gives Members across the world a clear and exciting route to the Olympic stage," Shah said.

"The Olympic Games represent the pinnacle of multi-event sport, and cricket's inclusion at LA28 will inspire players and fans in every region. This is an historic moment, and one of great opportunity for our Members, as we continue to grow the game and take it to new audiences around the world."

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ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta said the qualification model balances competition with global representation.

"This qualification structure has been designed to optimise competitive standards and global representation within the IOC and LA28 participation guidelines. We are leveraging the existing ICC elite competition structure and introducing a new qualification event, which adds an exciting new milestone on the journey to LA28," Gupta said.

Olympic format

Each qualified country will be allowed to name a 15-member squad.

The six teams will be divided into two groups of three. The top two teams will play for the gold medal, while the third- and fourth-placed teams will compete for the bronze medal.

All cricket matches at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will be played at a purpose-built venue in Pomona.