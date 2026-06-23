The International Cricket Council (ICC) has launched new Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines for female cricketers, aimed at helping players safely return to the sport after childbirth while supporting their physical recovery, mental wellbeing and professional careers.

The move comes as women’s cricket continues to expand as a professional sport, with more players choosing to start families during their playing careers. The ICC said the guidelines are designed to help players return to elite cricket after pregnancy without having to step away from the game permanently.

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Framework for boards, coaches and medical teams

The guidelines provide a practical framework for ICC Member Boards, medical professionals, coaches and players to develop their own pregnancy and return-to-play policies in line with local requirements.

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The ICC said player health and welfare remain central to the growth of women’s cricket, which is one of its key strategic priorities. The initiative is also part of the ICC’s wider women’s health efforts under the 100% Cricket movement, which focuses on educating players and staff while encouraging more conversations around important issues in sporting environments.

Six-step process to guide players back to cricket

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The new guidelines follow the “6 Rs” framework — Ready, Review, Restore, Recondition, Return and Refine.

The approach covers different stages of recovery, beginning with the early period after childbirth, followed by medical and wellbeing reviews, a gradual return to training, cricket-specific conditioning, competitive comeback and continued monitoring after a player returns to the cricket environment.

Focus on practical support beyond the field

The guidelines were developed under the leadership of ICC Medical Advisory Committee member and Australia team doctor Dr Philippa Inge.

Dr Inge said the aim was to reassure players that motherhood does not have to mark the end of their cricket careers. She added that the guidelines would help Member nations create policies that allow players to return based on their individual needs.

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“The ICC’s Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines are designed to show players that having a baby doesn't need to be the end of their career, and what we're aiming to do with this policy is allow Member nations to facilitate the return to cricket for their players,” she said.

Dr Inge noted that many cricket boards may not have had such policies in place earlier, which is why the guidelines have been created as an adaptable template. She said a successful return after pregnancy must be personalised according to the needs of the player and their family.

Support can help more players return

West Indies cricketer Afy Fletcher, who is competing at the ICC World Cup 2026 after giving birth to her son in 2021, welcomed the move and said such policies could encourage more players to continue their careers after pregnancy.

Fletcher said she believes the ICC’s initiative is a major step for women’s cricket, adding that giving players the opportunity to build families while also returning to the sport is one of the best things the governing body could do.

“I think it's really good that the ICC is giving cricket boards policies to look after women after pregnancy. It gives you a chance to have your family and then return, so I think that’s one of the best things they could have done for women’s cricket,” she said.

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Reflecting on her own experience, Fletcher said her return was not only physically challenging but also emotionally difficult as she had to spend time away from her child.

“Physical recovery was challenging but, more than that, I struggled to leave my child and miss creating precious moments. That’s why every moment I play on the field is driven by him. Every player’s journey is different, but you have to have strong support, get healthy and trust the process,” she said.

ICC says players should not have to choose

ICC Chairman Mr Jay Shah said the guidelines were an important step towards creating a more supportive environment for women cricketers.

He said the growth of women’s cricket must be built around opportunity, inclusion and care for players at every stage of their careers, adding that no player should have to choose between motherhood and representing their country.

Mr Shah said the new framework would help Member Boards provide better support to players during pregnancy and their return to the sport, while also helping protect talent and strengthen pathways for future generations.

He added that the guidelines reflect the ICC’s commitment to creating a game where women can succeed both on and off the field.