'PCB chief ran away with Asia Cup trophy': India left without medals after Asia Cup win

Indian cricket board secretary Devajit Saikia launched a scathing attack on Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi for what he called “unsportsmanlike” conduct after India’s Asia Cup win, accusing him of fleeing the stadium with the trophy and medals.

India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a tense Asia Cup final in Dubai, but celebrations were marred when players were denied the winner’s trophy and medals. “We have decided not to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of the senior leaders of Pakistan. That was a conscious decision,” Saikia told ANI.

According to Saikia, India had requested that the trophy be presented by Emirates Board vice chairman Khalid Al Zarooni. But Naqvi—also Pakistan’s Interior Minister and chair of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC)—refused, insisting he would do the honors. When India stood firm, Naqvi left the venue with the trophy and instructed ACC officials to remove the medals as well.

“This does not give him the right to take the trophy and the medals with him. It is extremely unfortunate and unsportsmanlike,” Saikia said. “We hope the trophy and medals will be returned to India as soon as possible.”

The Indian team took the podium only after all dignitaries had exited, celebrating the title without trophies or medals. Captain Suryakumar Yadav said this was the first time in his career that a championship team had been denied its prize.

Interior Minister of Pakistan Mohsin Naqvi was on stage to present Asia Cup Trophy to Team India.



And Indian Team players were busy on their phones. Ignored him so hard. This is brutal. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8jDT1Vq11k — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) September 28, 2025

Saikia confirmed that India will formally raise the matter at the upcoming ICC conference in Dubai this November. “We will launch a very serious and strong protest against the actions of the ACC chairman,” he said.

He added that India’s position was shaped by broader political realities. “India is in conflict with that country, and we were expected to receive the trophy from a leader representing them. That is completely unacceptable.”

The Asia Cup final was the third India-Pakistan clash this tournament, amid rising political and military tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.