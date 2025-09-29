'Operation Sindoor earlier, Operation Killa now': BCCI wants PCB to return trophy, medals

The Asia Cup 2025 controversy deepened as BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia accused Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi of walking away with the trophy and medals after India refused to accept them at the post-match ceremony.



Saikia called the act “very unsporting” and confirmed that the BCCI will file an official protest at the ICC conference in November.

India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final — their third win over the arch-rivals this tournament — but celebrations were cut short when the Indian team declined to receive the trophy from Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister. Saikia revealed that India had made their stance clear in advance.

“We had decided not to take the trophy from the ACC chairman who happens to be one of the leading leaders of Pakistan,” Saikia said. “But that does not mean the gentleman will take away the trophy along with the medals. It is very unfortunate, very unsporting.”

The ACC, led by Naqvi, refused India’s request to have the trophy presented by Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni. After a 90-minute delay, the trophy and medals were reportedly removed from the venue. India celebrated the win with imaginary trophies on the podium.

“We hope the trophy and the medals will be returned to India as soon as possible,” Saikia added. “We are going to protest against this at the ICC conference in November.”

Saikia also commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post that likened the win to a military operation: “#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same – India wins!”

Echoing that sentiment, Saikia said, “Our armed forces delivered it at the border. Now the same thing has been repeated in Dubai. This was Operation Sindoor earlier; now it’s Operation Killa — a befitting reply to all the nonsense activities by hostile persons.”

He reaffirmed BCCI’s stance on bilateral ties with Pakistan: “In line with the Government of India, we don’t play hostile nations in bilateral tournaments. Multinational events are an exception due to federation obligations.”

To mark the win, BCCI also announced a ₹21 crore bonus for the Indian team.