Lionel Messi becomes a football legend with 45th trophy win in 2024 Copa America, surpasses Dani Alves

Lionel Messi became a legend on July 15 after winning his 45th senior trophy in the 2024 Copa America title with Argentina, surpassing Dani Alves as the player with most number of trophies in football history.

The most decorated player added another feather to his illustrious cap by winning the Copa America for the second time, as La Albiceleste defeated Colombia 1-0 in the final today morning.

Messi first tasted silverware in 2005 after winning the U-20 FIFA World Cup as well as the 2004-05 La Liga title with Barcelona.

Messi has now won four major titles with Argentina in just three years: one World Cup, two Copa Americas, and a Finalissima from 2021 to 2024.

This is not normal 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fDDLhYRpDq — Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) July 15, 2024

During his illustrious club career, Messi has won four Champions League titles and 10 La Liga championships with Barcelona.

Individually, he boasts a record eight Ballon d’Ors and six European Golden Boots. Overall, the Argentinian has accumulated an astounding 1,212 goals and assists in 1,068 games, comprising 838 goals and 374 assists.

Of his 45 titles, 39 have been achieved at the club level with majority of these triumphs snatched during his 17-year tenure with Barcelona. His accolades include 12 league titles (10 with Barcelona, two with PSG), four UEFA Champions Leagues (all with Barcelona), and 17 domestic cups (15 with Barcelona, one each with PSG and Inter Miami).

Additionally, he won the UEFA Super Cup three times and the FIFA Club World Cup three times. With Argentina, Messi’s victories include the 2005 U-17 World Cup, the 2008 Olympic Games, the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 Finalissima, and most memorably, the 2022 World Cup, where Argentina triumphed over France in the final.

Messi’s day against Colombia was fraught with challenges. Despite being substituted in the 64th minute due to a nasty ankle injury, he made his presence and leadership felt throughout the match.

Messi was taken off in the 64th minute in regulation time as he could not continue and as later seen with a swollen knee. The football great was limping, but made sure that he was in the team huddle, acknowledging the applause from the packed stands.