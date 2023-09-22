'Never our intent to...': MotoGP issues apology after live telecast shows distorted map of India

MotoGP on Friday apologised after a live telecast of its event, Indian Oil Grand Prix of India, in India showed a distorted map of the country, which excluded the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The company issued a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying that it "deeply regrets" the error and that it is "committed to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations."

MotoGP said, "We'd like to apologise to our fans in India for the map shown earlier as part of the MotoGP broadcast. It is never our intent to make any statement other than that of support and appreciation of our host country."

MotoGP India became aware of the skewed Indian map after a social media user pointed out that it did not contain the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"We're excited to be able to enjoy the IndianOil Grand Prix of India with you and we're with you and we're loving our first taste of Buddh International Circuit," it added.

India is hosting an event of this magnitude for the first time since the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix, which was dropped from the calendar following the 2013 season due to financial, taxation and bureaucratic issues.

Dorna and Fairstreet have signed a seven-year MoU for the MotoGP race in India.

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh government released a fund of Rs 8 crore to its department 'Invest UP' for the MotoGP after a proposal from Fairsreet Sports, according to an official statement of the local Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

Besides this fund, the local authority worked on beautification and repair woks on connecting roads to the Buddha International Circuit, it added.

Mooney VR46 Racing Team rider Luca Marini registered the fastest timing on the last lap during the second Free Practice Session at the Buddh International Circuit as the IndianOil Grand Prix of India got off to a flying start on Friday.

The Italian clocked one minute, 44.7820 seconds to pip Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing, who dominated the first position all through the session. Martin settled as the second fastest rider finishing 0.008 seconds slower than Marini.

With one minute, 44.8330 seconds Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro had set the tone for the day in the second session.

Red Bull KTM’s Brad Binder, who holds the high-speed record in MotoGP, failed to finish in the top 10 after a yellow flag cancelled his last lap timing that would have earned him the eighth spot and put him in Qualifying 2 on Saturday.

Defending champion and current race leader Francesco Bagnaia was placed seventh after he clocked one minute, 45.2800 seconds.

