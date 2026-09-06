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Not Smriti Mandhana or Harmanpreet Kaur: This former skipper reigns as India's wealthiest female cricketer 

Not Smriti Mandhana or Harmanpreet Kaur: This former skipper reigns as India's wealthiest female cricketer 

Across an international tenure spanning 23 years, she became the highest run-scorer in women’s ODI history and guided India to two ICC World Cup finals, in 2005 and 2017.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 6, 2026 10:23 AM IST
Not Smriti Mandhana or Harmanpreet Kaur: This former skipper reigns as India's wealthiest female cricketer Mithali Raj’s sustained wealth off the field stems from commercial ventures and legacy agreements.

Former India captain Mithali Raj broke boundaries during a two-decade career on the field, and her financial standing continues to set a benchmark in Indian women’s sport.

While active stars like Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur command prime-time spotlight and Women's Premier League contracts, Raj maintains her position as India’s richest female cricketer with an estimated net worth between ₹40 crore and ₹45 crore (approximately ₹41.93 crore).

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Raj’s financial stature reflects a pioneering career that transformed the profile of women's cricket in India. Across an international tenure spanning 23 years, she became the highest run-scorer in women’s ODI history and guided India to two ICC World Cup finals, in 2005 and 2017.

Her playing earnings from central contracts, match fees, and global tournaments established the baseline for her wealth before the modern league era.

Active superstars are closing the gap, but remain just behind the former skipper's total financial valuation. India’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana sits second on the wealth chart with an estimated net worth between ₹34 crore and ₹40 crore, propelled by her BCCI Grade A contract, marquee Women's Premier League deals, and prominent brand partnerships.

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National team captain Harmanpreet Kaur follows with an estimated net worth exceeding ₹25 crore, boosted by franchise contracts and post-tournament earnings.

Raj’s sustained wealth off the field stems from commercial ventures and legacy agreements. Over the years, she has represented high-profile brands across beauty, finance, and sportswear sectors, including L'Oréal Paris, Puma, and Lenskart.

Her post-retirement portfolio includes ongoing broadcasting and commentary assignments, team mentorship roles, commercial sports academy ventures, and income from the rights to her biographical film Shabaash Mithu.

The valuation highlights how long-term career longevity and personal brand equity can create financial sustainability in women's sports, anchoring Raj at the top of the country's earnings standings even in retirement.

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Published on: Sep 6, 2026 10:23 AM IST
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