Olympic broadcast rights in India may fetch Rs 1,550 cr as cricket set to return: Report

With cricket reportedly set to return to summer Olympics after 128 years for Los Angeles Games, a report said Olympic broadcast rights in India are expected to surge mani-fold.

UK's Guardian newspaper reported on Monday that current Olympic broadcast rights in India are reportedly worth just Rs 160 crore ($19 million) for Paris 2024. However, Guardian said experts believe the rights for 2028 Games will be bought for approximately Rs 1,550 crore ($185 million) now that cricket is likely to be added. A women's and men's tournament is likely in Los Angeles to tap into the lucrative Asian subcontinent commercial market.

After cricket made its debut in the 1900 Paris Games, on Monday the organisers of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics recommended the inclusion of the game at the Games after a whopping 128-year wait.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released an official statement to announce the inclusion of cricket which read, "After a two-year process, in which ICC worked closely with LA28, the list of sports to be added in LA included cricket, which will now be put forward for approval to the International Olympic Committee (IOC)."

What more, ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's picture was used by Olympics team in their proposed sports list for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said: "We are delighted that LA28 have recommended cricket for inclusion in the Olympics. Whilst this is not the final decision, it is a very significant landmark towards seeing cricket at the Olympics for the first time in more than a century. I'd like to thank LA28 for their support during the new sport evaluation process over last two years and we look forward to the final decision being taken at the IOC Session, in India, during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup next week."

Squash, lacrosse, flag football and baseball/softball are also likely to be inducted into the 2028 Games.

The games will be officially ratified at the 141st IOC session in Mumbai, which begins on Sunday, reported Guardian,.

Cricket has been played once before at the Olympics, in 1900, when England and France played a single match. The T20 format is likely to be used at the 2028 Games. It is highly likely to be retained for the Games in Brisbane, Australia, in 2032, the report said.



