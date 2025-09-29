'They are disrespecting cricket': Pak captain Salman Agha flings cheque in frustration after India snubs PCB chief

The Asia Cup 2025 final erupted into controversy well beyond the boundary ropes as Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha flung his runners-up cheque in frustration after India refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi. The symbolic act capped off an extraordinary night that Agha said "disrespected cricket."

Advertisement

Related Articles

India's five-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai was overshadowed by unprecedented scenes at the presentation ceremony. The Indian team refused to accept the winners' trophy from Naqvi — who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister and PCB chairman — demanding instead that it be handed over by Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni. Naqvi refused, and after a 90-minute deadlock, the trophy and medals were quietly taken away.

As the Indian team celebrated without any silverware, Pakistan's players emerged from the dressing room only to witness their captain publicly throw away his cheque after collecting it from Naqvi, triggering loud boos from the Indian fans who remained in the stadium.

At the post-match press conference, Salman Agha lashed out: “What India have done this tournament is very disappointing. They’re not disrespecting us by not shaking hands, they’re disrespecting cricket.”

Advertisement

He also questioned India’s refusal to participate in basic sportsmanship gestures. “This is the first time I’ve ever seen this happen,” he said. “If you won’t take the trophy from the ACC president, how will you get it?”

Negative cheers to #pakistancricketteam #BOO

Disrespect shown by Pakistan caption salman agha throwing runner up cheque in front of all on stage @GovtofPakistan @TheRealPCB #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/wsnRawFFFd — Abhay Jamdade (@iamarj555) September 28, 2025

The tension had been building throughout the tournament. India had skipped customary handshakes in all three encounters with Pakistan, choosing instead to remain in separate huddles. Agha claimed India captain Suryakumar Yadav was courteous in private, but followed instructions publicly. “He shook hands with me in private… but in front of cameras, they don’t. I’m sure he’s following orders.”

Advertisement

India, meanwhile, remained silent on the controversy but celebrated with imaginary trophies on the podium — a moment that summed up the surreal and politically charged finale to cricket’s most-watched rivalry.

Agha concluded with a warning: “This isn’t how role models behave. We’re not sending the right message to fans, especially the kids. I hope it stops.”