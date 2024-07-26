Paris 2024 Olympics: Can India outdo its 7-medal tally from Tokyo? The big names to watch out for

India's 117 athletes will try to outdo their seven-medal tally from Tokyo 2020 at the Paris Olympics. The nation’s hopes rest on several promising athletes who are in remarkable form and have the potential to make it to the podium.

Leading the charge is Neeraj Chopra, the second Indian athlete to win an individual gold at the Summer Olympics. Despite competing in only three events leading up to Paris 2024, his consistency and past triumphs, including a gold at Tokyo 2020 and accolades from the Commonwealth, Asian Games, and World Championships, make him a strong contender.

In badminton, the men’s doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are prime candidates for a medal. With golds from the Commonwealth Games, Asiad, Asian Championships, and a historic Thomas Cup win, their recent BWF World Super 1000 title victory further cements their potential.

Their affinity for Paris, as they have consistently performed well there, adds to their optimism.

Boxer Nikhat Zareen, a two-time world champion, is among the favorites in the women’s 50 kg category. Her recent wins, including silver at the Strandja Memorial and golds at the Elorda Cup and Grand Prix in the Czech Republic, position her as a strong candidate for India’s first Olympic gold or silver in boxing.

Antim Panghal, one of the only two Indian wrestlers seeded for Paris 2024, has a significant chance of medalling in the women’s 53 kg category. The 19-year-old prodigy, with two U-20 World Championships and a bronze at the Asian Games, is known for her aggressive and strategic approach.

Shooter Sift Kaur Samra, who set a new world record at the Hangzhou Asian Games, is another medal hopeful. The 22-year-old’s achievements in the World Cup circuit and her top performance in Olympic trials bolster her prospects in the women’s 50m rifle 3 position event.

The 10m air pistol mixed team, featuring Sarabjot Singh, Manu Bhaker, Arjun Singh Cheema, and Rhythm Sangwan, is also a strong contender. Their past successes, including gold at the Asian Games and World Championships, underline their potential to shine in Paris.

The Indian men’s hockey team, having broken their four-decade Olympic medal drought with a bronze at Tokyo, aims for another podium finish. With recent victories at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Asiad, and Asian Champions Trophy, the team, bolstered by veterans like PR Sreejesh, is poised for success.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, despite an injury setback at the Asian Games, remains a key prospect. Her previous performances, including a silver at Tokyo and a gold at the Commonwealth Games, highlight her potential. Aiming for a snatch of 90 kg or more, Chanu is determined to secure a medal in Paris.