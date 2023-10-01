PCB writes to ICC for speedy visa processing for fans and journalists ahead of 2023 World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) requesting that the visa process for media and fans who wish to travel to India for the upcoming World Cup be expedited.

According to a PTI report, the PCB, which had written to the ICC earlier this month over the visa delay for the players, raised its concerns about visas for Pakistan fans and media on this occasion.

The PCB has expressed concerns that the visa process is taking too long and that this could prevent many media personnel and fans from attending the tournament. The PCB has also pointed out that the tournament is just a few weeks away, and that there is a need for urgent action to be taken.

The PCB requested swift action from the ICC on the visa process for spectators and media in an email. While it is difficult to estimate the number of fans asking for Indian visas, approximately 50 journalists are likely to travel for the World Cup.

The External Affairs Ministry is reviewing the names of journalists who wish to cover the 50-over event. Because Pakistan is on India's prior reference list (PRC), the applications will require approval from the ministries of external affairs, home affairs, and sports, PTI quoted BCCI sources as saying.

"The visa applications for Pakistan media are being facilitated," a BCCI source told PTI.

A PCB source added, "It is alarming that the media and fans are yet to be informed about the visa policy, as Pakistan have already played their first of the two warm-ups and will play their first World Cup contest in six days.

"The PCB expects that the ICC and other relevant authorities will expedite the matter as there is a growing anxiety among Pakistan fans and journalists who wish to support and cover their team in the ICC CWC 2023," the source stated in reference to the email written to the International Cricket Council.

Pakistan will play against the Netherlands in their World Cup opener on October 6 in Hyderabad, and the PCB will be hoping that these visa concerns are resolved before then so that supporters can display their support for the squad at the stadium. The PCB has requested assistance from the ICC once more, and they expect the competent authorities to take additional action on the matter. In their second warm-up game, Pakistan will face Australia.

