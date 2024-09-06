Praveen Kumar clinches India's 6th gold medal at 2024 Paris Paralympic in men's high jump T64

India's Praveen Kumar clinched the gold medal in the men's high jump T64 event at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. Clearing a height of 2.08 meters, the 21-year-old athlete from Noida not only secured his position at the top of the podium but also celebrated his second consecutive Paralympic medal following his silver in the Tokyo 2021 games.

Kumar, who was born with a shorter leg, made history as only the second Indian to win a gold medal in Paralympic high jump competitions, joining the ranks of Mariyappan Thangavelu. Surpassing his previous personal best of 2.07 meters, set in Tokyo, Praveen's outstanding jump helped him outpace five competitors to achieve this impressive victory.

The silver medal went to the US' Derek Loccident, who recorded a best jump of 2.06 meters, while Uzbekistan's Temurbek Giyazov captured bronze with a personal best of 2.03 meters. Competing under the T44 classification, Kumar exhibited remarkable talent in a field designated for athletes experiencing moderate movement impairment in one lower leg or those missing one or both legs below the knee.

Kumar's victory contributes to India's growing success in the 2024 Paralympics, as he became the third Indian high jumper to medal in Paris, following Sharad Kumar's silver and Thangavelu's bronze in the men's high jump T63 event. With this accomplishment, India's overall medal tally at the Games has reached 26, including six gold, nine silver, and eleven bronze.

Mentored by Dr Satyapal Singh, a dedicated para-athletics coach, Kumar made a key shift in focus to the high jump, leading to spectacular achievements, including a gold medal at the 2022 Asian Para Games, where he set a new Asian record with a jump of 2.05 meters.

Kumar's awards also include a silver medal at the 2019 World Para Athletics Junior Championship in Nottwil, Switzerland, as well as a gold at the 2021 World Para Athletics FAZZA Grand Prix in Dubai, where he set another Asian record.

Most recently, he claimed bronze at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championship, further establishing his reputation as a top contender in the para-athletics arena and securing his place at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.