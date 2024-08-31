Rahul Dravid’s son gets India call-up for U-19 series against Australia. Know all about Samit Dravid

Son of former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid, Samit Dravid, has been called up for the Under-19 series against Australia. The 18-year-old has been selected for both the one-day and the four-day series.

Samit, a pace-bowling all-rounder, is currently playing for Mysore Warriors in the ongoing KSCA Maharaja T20 trophy in Bengaluru.

The Australia series will feature three 50-over games and two four-day matches to be played in Puducherry and Chennai, respectively. The one-day team will be led by Mohd Amaan while the four-day side will be led by Soham Patwardhan.

Earlier this year, Samit played an important role in Karnataka’s maiden title triumph in the Cooch Behar Trophy.

The 18-year-old scored 362 runs from eight matches and also had a memorable tournament with the ball, where he claimed 16 wickets in eight matches.

Rahul Dravid is widely regarded as one of the finest batters to have played the game. He represented the country in 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and one T20I between 1996 and 2011 and scored a whopping 24208 runs across formats. He has 48 centuries and 146 half-centuries during his India career.

The 51-year-old cricketing legend had never won a world cup as a player and came close to winning the title once in 2003 when India made it to the final in South Africa but finished runners-up.

Under his guidance, India won the 2024 T20 World Cup title. Before that, the team made it to the final of the ICC World Test Championship in 2023 and a few months later, stormed into the ODI World Cup title clash but had to remain content with the runners-up medal in both the formats.