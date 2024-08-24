Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from both national and international cricket

In a heartfelt message shared on his social media platforms, now the former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from both domestic and international cricket on Saturday.

The 38-year-old batsman, who last represented India in an ODI series against Bangladesh in December 2022, cited a change in his career dynamics following the emergence of younger talent, particularly Shubman Gill.

In the emotional video, Dhawan expressed his gratitude to fans and mentors who have supported him throughout his illustrious career. He credited his family and coaches, including his childhood mentor Tarak Sinha and Madan Sharma, for laying the foundation for his success. “I always had one goal in mind, and that was to play for India. I achieved it thanks to a lot of people, especially my team who became my second family,” he stated.

Reflecting on his journey, Dhawan noted, “As it’s said, to move ahead in the story, you need to flip over the pages. Hence, I’m also doing that.”

As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/QKxRH55Lgx — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 24, 2024

Dhawan’s announcement marks the end of an era for a player who has been a significant part of the Indian cricket scene for many years. Fans and cricket analysts are reflecting on his contributions to the sport.

Notable achievements

Shikhar Dhawan has etched his name in cricket history with a series of remarkable achievements throughout his career. Making a sensational Test debut on March 16, 2013, Dhawan recorded the fastest hundred by a debutant, reaching the milestone in just 85 balls. His impressive performances earned him the coveted golden bat as the highest run-scorer in back-to-back editions of the Champions Trophy in 2013 and 2017.

Affectionately nicknamed "Mr. ICC" for his stellar contributions in ICC ODI tournaments, Dhawan's prowess was evident as he emerged as India’s leading run-scorer in the 2015 ODI World Cup. Over the course of his illustrious career, he played 167 One Day Internationals (ODIs), accumulating 6,793 runs at an average of 44.11 and a strike rate of 91.35, including seven centuries and five fifties.

In the T20 format, Dhawan participated in 68 matches, scoring 1,759 runs at an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 126.36, with 11 half-centuries to his credit. His Test career was marked by 34 matches, where he notched up 2,315 runs at an average of 40.61, featuring seven hundreds and five fifties.