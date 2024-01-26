Shoaib Malik's BPL contract terminated over alleged 'match fixing' after 3 no balls

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik's contract with the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) team Fortune Barishal was terminated on Friday. The decision came after a match against Khulna Tigers on January 22, where Malik, known for his spin bowling, delivered three no-balls in a single over, conceding a total of 18 runs. This unusual occurrence raised suspicions of match-fixing, leading to intense scrutiny and discussion on social media platforms.

The termination of Malik's contract was not solely based on the no-balls; there were also reports of disciplinary issues. Malik had requested leave to spend time with his newlywed wife, Sana Javed, whom he married on January 19, following a divorce from his previous wife, Sania Mirza.

However, upon traveling to Dubai, Malik informed the Barishal franchise that he would be unable to rejoin the team as promised and would only be available after February 3, missing the Sylhet leg of the BPL. His contract was initially set to last until February 10, making his absence during this period significant for the team.

The owner of Fortune Barishal, Mizanur Rahman, expressed dissatisfaction with Malik's performance and demanded an inquiry into the suspicious no-balls. Malik's actions on the field, combined with his failure to fulfill his contractual obligations, ultimately led to the termination of his involvement in the BPL season.

This development comes at a time when Malik's personal life has also been in the spotlight, with his recent marriage to Pakistani TV actress Sana Javed and his past relationship with Ayesha Siddiqui, who claimed to have been married to him telephonically in 2002.