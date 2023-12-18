Sunil Gavaskar explains why Mumbai Indians replaced Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya

Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary Indian cricketer and commentator, has offered his insights into the Mumbai Indians' decision to replace Rohit Sharma as captain. Gavaskar has urged fans to avoid framing the issue as a matter of "rights and wrongs."

"We shouldn't go into rights and wrongs. But, the decision they have taken is for the benefit of the team. In the last two years, Rohit's contribution, even with the bat, has dipped a little bit. Earlier, he used to score big, but in the last two years, they finished No. 9 or No. 10 the year before last year and in the last year they qualified for the playoffs," Gavaskar said in a chat on Star Sports.

According to Gavaskar, the Mumbai Indians' decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the captain was influenced by Rohit's apparent fatigue from leadership responsibilities in both the IPL and international cricket. Gavaskar believes that appointing a successful captain like Hardik, who led the Gujarat Titans to two finals in the last two seasons, is a sensible move in this context.

"But we missed seeing the mojo in Rohit Sharma that we used to see in the previous few years. Maybe, he was a little tired because of playing continuous cricket, he was a little tired because of captaincy, leading India and the franchise," he added.

"I feel that the decision, they have kept in mind that Hardik is a young captain who has produced results. Hardik has led Gujarat to the finals twice, and he led them to the title in 2022. I think they have made him captain by considering all this."

"At times, you need fresh thinking. Hardik brings in that fresh thinking. I think the decision will only benefit Mumbai Indians, it will not deter them," he added.

Both Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have maintained silence in the public domain regarding the change in captaincy for the Mumbai Indians. However, reports surfaced earlier indicating that when approached by the Mumbai Indians to leave the Gujarat Titans, one of Hardik's conditions was to be given the captaincy role.

Mumbai Indians (MI) raised eyebrows with the unexpected announcement of Hardik Pandya as their captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, replacing Rohit Sharma. Speculations about Rohit losing the captaincy had been circulating since Hardik's return from Gujarat Titans last month. Following the official revelation of the leadership change, MI thanked Rohit Sharma with a heartfelt post on social media.

Also Read: Parliament security breach: Delhi Police writes to Meta over deleted 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club' page