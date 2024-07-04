T20 World Cup 2024: Men in Blue return home after historic win against SA, to meet PM Modi today

The Indian cricket team landed in Delhi on Thursday morning. The Men in Blue arrived in New Delhi on Thursday morning on a special Air India chartered flight from Barbados. Following a 3-day delay on the Caribbean island after their T20 World Cup victory, the team returned home with the trophy.

The BCCI shared a video showing the players disembarking from the chartered plane with the trophy.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian squad captured the T20 world title, marking the country's second win in this tournament and ending an 11-year drought for an ICC trophy. Significantly, the Men in Blue were stranded in Barbados for four days after securing the prestigious title, as the airport was closed due to Hurricane Beryl.

After the weather conditions improved, a special Air India chartered flight was dispatched to Barbados to bring the World Champions back home.

The specially arranged Air India flight, designated AIC24WC for "Air India Champions 24 World Cup," departed from Bridge town, Barbados, at approximately 4:50 am local time on Wednesday it arrived in Delhi at 6 am IST on Thursday, completing an 18-hour nonstop journey, where fans have been waiting in long lines since late last.

Following their arrival in Delhi the squad is set to with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. After the meeting with Modi, they will participate in an open bus victory parade and be honored at a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede stadium.

"We want to enjoy this special moment with all of you. So let’s celebrate this win with a victory parade at Marine Drive & Wankhede on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards. It’s coming home,” Rohit posted on X.