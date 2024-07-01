Team India stuck in Barbados after T20 World Cup win amid Hurricane threat

After their thrilling victory against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final, Team India's celebrations have been put on hold due to a looming hurricane warning in Barbados.

The squad, led by captain Rohit Sharma, was scheduled to depart the Caribbean island shortly after their win on June 29. However, weather officials issued a hurricane warning, prompting the closure of Grantley Adams International Airport, the main point of departure from Barbados.

This unexpected delay has thrown a wrench into the team's post-tournament plans. Players were likely looking forward to reuniting with families and diving into some well-deserved rest after a grueling tournament. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is working closely with local authorities to monitor the situation and ensure the team's safety.

The Men in Blue are currently staying at the Hilton Hotel in Barbados, where Hurricane Beryl is expected to pass by on Sunday night, causing the airport to close and a city-wide curfew to be imposed.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah told reporters they are "stuck" in Barbados and will plan the team's felicitation once travel plans are confirmed.

"Like you we are also stuck here. After the travel plans are clear, we will think about the felicitation," Shah was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

India chose to bat first in the tournament final after winning the toss. Despite an early setback at 34/3, a 72-run partnership between Virat and Axar Patel steadied the innings. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube helped India reach 176/7 in their 20 overs.

For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje were the top bowlers, while Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram each took a wicket.

Chasing 177 runs, South Africa was reduced to 12/2 early on. A 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs brought them back into the game. Heinrich Klaasen's half-century then posed a serious threat to India. However, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik made a strong comeback in the final overs, restricting South Africa to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat was named 'Player of the Match' for his performance. India has ended their long ICC trophy drought by winning their first ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy.