T20 World Cup 2024: Ticket frenzy for India vs Pakistan match in June

The countdown for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be played in the West Indies and USA in June, has started. The high-octane match between India and Pakistan will take place in New York on June 9. The ICC has noticed a massive demand for tickets for the India-Pakistan match. As per an ICC statement, ticket allocations for the India-Pakistan clash are currently oversubscribed by more than 200 times.

The tickets for the mega tournament opened through a public ballot with a seven-day window closing on February 7. The remaining tickets went on sale on Thursday, February 22. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Long Island will host the match.

T20 World Cup USA CEO Brett Jones said they are thrilled to witness such support for the tournament. “There is no data point like ticket sales to showcase the level of enthusiasm that’s out there and we’re thrilled with the support we’re seeing. The 2024 T20 World Cup is going to fundamentally change the game of cricket in the U.S. and it’s our job to capitalise on this moment,” Jones said.

Not just India and Pakistan match, both semi-finals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana along with the final in Barbados were oversubscribed in the ballot. the tickets for the two Super Eight matches in Barbados and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines were also oversubscribed. But tickets to all other fixtures in the West Indies are available.

India and Pakistan have clashed seven times previously at T20 World Cup – twice in 2007 including the Final, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021 and 2022. Only in 2009 and 2010 did they not face off in the T20 tournament.

