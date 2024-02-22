IPL 2024 Schedule: CSK to lock horns with RCB in opening match, initial fixtures out

The schedule for the first 17 days of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 was announced on Thursday, February 22, with the competition set to commence on March 22.

The opening match will be between reigning champions CSK and RCB in Chennai, marking the 9th time CSK has played the first match of an IPL season. Day matches will start at 3:30 PM and evening fixtures at 7:30 PM on double-header days.

A total of 21 matches will be played over the specified period. The second day of the IPL featured a double-header with Punjab Kings hosting Delhi Capitals and KKR playing SRH at Eden Gardens.

The second double-header will see MI's skipper Hardik Pandya return to Ahmedabad for the evening game, while RR and LSG will face off in the 3:30 PM fixture.

For the first two weeks, DC will not play their home matches in Delhi. Instead, the first two home matches for the Capitals will be held in Vizag.

The Lok Sabha elections in India, anticipated to take place in April and May, have been cited as the primary reason for the delay in unveiling the schedule for the 17th edition of the IPL.

Dhumal clarified that only the schedule for the first 15 days will be disclosed initially. The timetable for the remaining games will be determined following the announcement of the general election dates.

"We are looking at a March 22 start for the tournament. We are working closely with the government agencies and we will first release the initial schedule. The entire tournament will be held in India," said Dhumal recently to PTI.

In the past, the IPL has adapted to changing circumstances during general elections. The 2009 edition took place entirely in South Africa, while the 2014 edition was partially held in the UAE due to elections.

However, the 2019 edition continued in India despite concurrent elections.

Current reports suggest that the IPL final is scheduled for May 26, and the T20 World Cup 2024 is set to commence on June 1.

Following the schedule announcement, the BCCI released a statement affirming their commitment to collaborating closely with the government. They expressed readiness to address any issues arising from the initial schedule for the first two weeks.

"As in the past, the BCCI will work closely with government and security agencies, following all necessary protocols and advisories related to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in India. Once the dates for the 18th Lok Sabha elections are announced, the Board will review and address any issues pertaining to the schedule of the first two weeks. Subsequently, the BCCI will work in tandem with local authorities to finalize the schedule for the remainder of the season, taking into account the polling dates," said BCCI in the statement.

The statement further highlighted the BCCI's intention to coordinate with local authorities to finalize the schedule for the remainder of the season, incorporating considerations for the polling dates.

Check schedule here:

CSK vs RCB in Chennai on March 22 - 7:30 pm IST

PBKS vs DC in Mohali on March 23 - 3:30 pm IST

KKR vs SRH in Kolkata on March 23 - 7:30 pm IST

RR vs LSG in Jaipur on March 24 - 3:30 pm IST

GT vs MI in Ahmedabad on March 24 - 7:30 pm IST

RCB vs PBKS on March 25 in Bengaluru - 7:30 pm IST

CSK vs GT on March 26 in Chennai - 7:30 pm IST

SRH vs MI on March 27 in Hyderabad - 7:30 pm IST

RR vs DC on March 28 in Jaipur - 7:30 pm IST

RCB vs KKR on March 29 in Bengaluru - 7:30 pm IST

LSG vs PBKS on March 30 in Lucknow - 7:30 pm IST

GT vs SRH on March 31 in Ahmedabad - 3:30 pm IST

DC vs CSK on March 31 in Visakhapatnam - 7:30 pm IST

MI vs RR on April 1 in Mumbai - 7:30 pm IST

RCB vs LSG on April 2 in Bengaluru - 7:30 pm IST

DC vs KKR on April 3 in Visakhapatnam - 7:30 pm IST

GT vs PBKS on April 4 in Ahmedabad - 7: 30 pm IST

SRH vs CSK on April 5 in Hyderabad - 7:30 pm IST

RR vs RCB on April 6 in Jaipur - 7:30 pm IST

MI vs DC on April 7 in Mumbai - 3:30 pm IST

LSG vs GT on April 7 in Lucknow - 7:30 pm IST

Also Read: Avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg claims life of 1 foreigner, 5 rescued