T20 World Cup schedule is out! India to clash with Pakistan in New York on June 9

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the much-awaited schedule for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The tournament will kick off on June 1 and run through June 29, with the first 18 days dedicated to the electrifying Group Stage. Following this, the top teams will clash in the Super 8 stage from June 19 to 24, before the nail-biting semi-finals on June 26 and 27. And finally, the ultimate showdown – the final – will take place on June 29, crowning the new T20 World Champion. The host of the tournament included the West Indies and the USA.

Presenting the 2⃣0⃣ teams that will battle for ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2024 🏆



✍: https://t.co/Oqz5IqMMV4 pic.twitter.com/PdPo5r8Zf4 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 30, 2023

But the news that has sent fans into a frenzy is the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan, scheduled for June 9 in New York!

Beyond the India-Pakistan clash, the tournament promises a plethora of mouthwatering encounters. Cricket giants like Australia, England, and New Zealand will be vying for the top prize, while emerging teams like Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be looking to make their mark.

The upcoming T20 World Cup will mark a historic occasion as the USA hosts the tournament for the first time, with West Indies serving as the co-host, having previously hosted the event in 2010. The marquee match between India and Pakistan is expected to be a major highlight of the tournament. Additionally, Uganda and the USA will make their debuts in the competition.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is set to debut a revamped format, featuring a total of 20 teams. These teams will be initially divided into four groups of five each, with the top two from each group earning a spot in the Super Eight stage. The Super Eight stage will witness the remaining teams divided into two groups of four, ultimately leading to the semi-finals scheduled for June 30th.

India's journey in the group stage will unfold at various venues across the USA, featuring key matchups against the host country on June 12th in New York and Canada on June 15th in Florida. As the tournament progresses, the Super 8 matches will transition to venues in the West Indies.

India's group schedule at T20 World Cup 2024:

India vs Ireland - June 5 in New York

India vs Pakistan - June 9 in New York

India vs USA - June 12 in New York

India vs Canada - June 15 in Florida

Also Read: Tata Punch EV bookings open in India; see price, range and other specs