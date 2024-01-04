'Two-match Test series is a waste of time,' says Ravi Shastri as India beat South Africa in shortest ever Test match

Former cricketer and Team India coach Ravi Shastri said two-match Test series is "a waste of time" as India beat South Africa by seven wickets to share the honours in the two-match series as the second Test ended inside five sessions in Cape Town's Newlands on Thursday.

Visiting India completed a remarkable comeback after losing the first Test in Centurion by an innings and 32 runs.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah finished with excellent figures of 6/61 as India bowled South Africa out for 176 to set themselves a target of 79, after Aiden Markram had struck a magnificent, counterattacking 106 off 103 balls before lunch.

Netizens concurred with Shastri's views and said "1-1 is not a satisfying result".

"Instead of the ODIs, there could have been 2 more test matches in this series," said one X user.

The hosts completed the chase in the second session with skipper Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer remaining not out on 17 and 4 respectively.

This is the shortest Test match ever in terms of overs bowled, bettering the previous best that involved Australia and South Africa at the MCG way back in 1932.

A total of 106.2 overs were bowled in the match.

With inputs from PTI

