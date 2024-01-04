scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Sports
'Two-match Test series is a waste of time,' says Ravi Shastri as India beat South Africa in shortest ever Test match

Feedback

'Two-match Test series is a waste of time,' says Ravi Shastri as India beat South Africa in shortest ever Test match

Jasprit Bumrah finished with excellent figures of 6/61 as India bowled South Africa out for 176 to set themselves a target of 79

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
'Two-match Test series is a waste of time,' says Ravi Shastri as India beat South Africa in shortest ever Test match 'Two-match Test series is a waste of time,' says Ravi Shastri as India beat South Africa in shortest ever Test match

Former cricketer and Team India coach Ravi Shastri said two-match Test series is "a waste of time" as India beat South Africa by seven wickets to share the honours in the two-match series as the second Test ended inside five sessions in Cape Town's Newlands on Thursday.

Visiting India completed a remarkable comeback after losing the first Test in Centurion by an innings and 32 runs.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah finished with excellent figures of 6/61 as India bowled South Africa out for 176 to set themselves a target of 79, after Aiden Markram had struck a magnificent, counterattacking 106 off 103 balls before lunch.

Netizens concurred with Shastri's views and said "1-1 is not a satisfying result".

"Instead of the ODIs, there could have been 2 more test matches in this series," said one X user. 

The hosts completed the chase in the second session with skipper Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer remaining not out on 17 and 4 respectively.

This is the shortest Test match ever in terms of overs bowled, bettering the previous best that involved Australia and South Africa at the MCG way back in 1932.

A total of 106.2 overs were bowled in the match.

With inputs from PTI

Also Watch: 7 Ways To Keep Yourself Fit and Healthy During the Chilly Winter Season

Also Watch: India vs Pakistan cricket match on June 9; T20 World Cup 2024 schedule: Final likely in Barbados; Probable Rohit Sharma-led Team India squad

Published on: Jan 04, 2024, 5:57 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement