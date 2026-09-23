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'Unverified claims': DDCA junks former Ranji player's allegations, seeks probe

'Unverified claims': DDCA junks former Ranji player's allegations, seeks probe

The DDCA has maintained that the sting operation’s claims are only allegations and will not be treated as proven until an official inquiry establishes their merit.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 11:52 AM IST
'Unverified claims': DDCA junks former Ranji player's allegations, seeks probe DDCA responds to DPL corruption allegations

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has moved to seek a formal examination of corruption allegations linked to the recently concluded Delhi Premier League (DPL), saying the claims are “unverified” and that any action must follow due process.

In a statement issued on Tuesday on X, the DDCA clarified that reports of corruption in the third edition of the DPL have not been established by any “competent authority” and warned against drawing conclusions about players or franchises on the basis of unproven allegations.

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It stopped short of naming specific players or franchises, saying any disciplinary action would depend on the outcome of the probe by the “respective authorities".

“Given the seriousness of the matter, DDCA has written to the respective authorities and shared the information that has come to its notice, requesting that the matter be examined through the appropriate established processes,” the association said, adding that it will act strictly in line with the findings of those authorities and applicable rules.

DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma said that the board has also written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking guidance and is ready to share evidence, including video footage, if asked.

Read full statement here

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MUST READ: 'I got ₹3 crore for 5 IPL matches': Former Ranji star admits IPL match-fixing

Background: sting operation and match-fixing claims

The controversy stems from a sting operation involving former Ranji Trophy player Rachit Bhatia, who is alleged to have offered inside information about a team’s playing XI before its official announcement.

The Tehelka report links the claims to Game 7 of DPL 2026 between Central Delhi Kings and North Delhi Strikers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The investigation also quoted Bhatia making wider claims about fixing IPL matches and spot-fixing during the 2018–19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, though these assertions remain unverified.

The DDCA has maintained that the sting operation’s claims are only allegations and will not be treated as proven until an official inquiry establishes their merit.

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Published on: Sep 23, 2026 11:52 AM IST
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