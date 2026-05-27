'User not found': Hardik Pandya's Instagram profile returns after brief blackout

India all-rounder and Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was at the centre of social media buzz on Wednesday after his Instagram account briefly disappeared and then returned online within a few hours. The cricketer did not offer any explanation for the sudden disappearance, which triggered confusion among fans.

Searches for Pandya’s Instagram profile initially showed messages such as “User not found”. Some users also reported seeing “This profile is private” and “Something went wrong”, adding to the confusion.

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Within a few hours, the account was restored with posts and profile details visible again. Pandya, however, did not clarify whether the account was deleted, deactivated or affected by a technical issue.

He continues to remain active on other platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Threads.

The brief disappearance quickly led to speculation on social media, especially given Pandya’s recent form and growing online scrutiny after a difficult IPL season.

There were also online discussions linking the incident to reports about changes in his social media activity, including claims of unfollowing his franchise and teammates. None of these claims have been confirmed by Pandya or the Mumbai Indians management.

Poor season for Mumbai Indians

The development comes after a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign for Mumbai Indians, who won only four of their 14 league matches and finished ninth in the table, ahead of only Lucknow Super Giants.

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The five-time champions ended their season with a 30-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals, registering their 10th loss of the tournament.

Pandya himself had a below-par season, scoring 146 runs in eight innings and taking three wickets.

Captaincy debate continues

Pandya’s leadership has come under review following Mumbai Indians’ poor campaign, with discussions expected within the franchise ahead of the next season.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer said Pandya should continue as a player but not as captain.

“I will not make him the captain, but he will surely be retained. I want him to open up and get the best out of him,” Jaffer said on his YouTube channel.

On possible alternatives, he added, “At this stage, it would be hard to pick a captain.”