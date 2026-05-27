‘IPL is a nightmare for…’ : Brett Lee on why modern batters are dominating T20 Cricket

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has called the IPL a “nightmare” for bowlers, adding that modern batters have made T20 cricket tougher than ever before.

Lee also praised Virat Kohli for finally winning the IPL title and described Shah Rukh Khan as “an absolute gentleman” with no ego despite his global fame, according to a report by Gulf news.

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Reflecting on the challenges bowlers face in today’s game, Lee said even perfect deliveries are no longer safe in the IPL.

“It’s literally like a nightmare for a bowler,” Lee said. “You’re praying before you go to bowl in the IPL. You pray.”

As per Lee, modern batters are faster, stronger and far more innovative than players from his era.

“The batsmen now are so good,” he said. “They move around the crease. So what would have been the perfect yorker is now a half-volley, and they go bang and hit you for six.”

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Lee also pointed to difficult playing conditions during T20 matches.

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“You’re bowling with a wet ball on a wet surface,” he said. “There are all these variables.”

Fast bowling takes a huge physical toll.

The former Australian pacer also spoke about the physical demands of fast bowling, revealing the strain his body went through during his playing days.

“My average day, I would cover about 17 kilometres,” Lee said.

Describing the impact on his body, Lee said the force generated while bowling at high speed was enormous.

“I would land in a hole,” he said. “Most bowlers are two times their body weight. I was 16 times 88 kilos.”

He added that fitness and recovery became an essential part of surviving as a fast bowler.

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“You almost become a physiotherapist, a chiropractor, a doctor,” Lee said. “You know your body inside out because this is like an engine.”

The aggressive version of me was partly acting

Lee also revealed that his aggressive on-field personality was something he consciously created during matches.

“Playing cricket was almost like acting,” he said. “When I walk onto the cricket field, I’m a different person.”

“I had to be the enforcer. I had to be the aggressive person,” he added. “Do not get in my way, because I’m gonna take out anything that’s in front of me.”

Away from cricket, Lee said music helped him deal with pressure and stay calm during tours.

Brett Lee on Shah Rukh Khan and KKR

Speaking about his IPL stint with Kolkata Knight Riders, Lee said he still feels emotionally connected to the franchise.

“Once a Knight Rider, always a Knight Rider,” he said.

Lee also had high praise for Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

“You would assume that someone who has achieved greatness would have an ego,” Lee said. “No way. Not Shah Rukh Khan. He is an absolute gentleman.”

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He also recalled Shah Rukh Khan’s motivational dressing-room talks before matches.

“Okay, boys, you’ve trained hard, you’re looking good, you’re feeling good. We go out, Inshallah, tonight we win,” Lee remembered him saying.

Virat Kohli’s IPL win made Lee happy.

Lee also spoke warmly about Virat Kohli finally winning the IPL trophy with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

18th season of the IPL. Kohli, number 18. He’s never won a title,” Lee said.

“And now he’s won the Indian Premier League.”

Lee added that seeing Kohli complete one of the few missing achievements in his career made him genuinely happy.

“He’s achieved everything,” Lee said.