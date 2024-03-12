Virat Kohli likely to be dropped from T20 World Cup squad: Report

Former Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli, who was away from international cricket to welcome his second child, is likely to get dropped from India’s T20 World Cup squad, a report by The Telegraph claimed. However, he is set to play in IPL 2024 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The report further suggests that just returning to IPL isn't enough for Kohli; he must demonstrate a strong on-field performance to be considered for India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

The player's inclusion in the squad is uncertain, with a preference clearly emerging for power hitters like Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jitesh Sharma. The former captian's present T20I strike rate, 138.15, does not seem to be in his favor.

Additionally, the pitch conditions in the West Indies, one of the T20 World Cup co-hosts along with the USA, are believed to be ill-suited for Kohli's style of play.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly in discussions about Kohli's role in the team. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed Rohit Sharma's leadership for the T20 World Cup during the recent England Test series but remained non-committal on Kohli's participation. Further news on this issue is expected soon.

Weighing in on the matter, former Indian all-rounder, Irfan Pathan told News18 that any Indian team would be incomplete without Virat Kohli. He cited Kohli's consistent delivery under pressure as a critical factor for his inclusion in the team.

The Indian T20 World Cup squad will be announced in early May, during the IPL 2024 season. As Dewey Day rolls in, speculation is rife, and all eyes are on Kohli's performance in the upcoming IPL season.

Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma welcomed a baby boy on February 15 and named him Akaay.