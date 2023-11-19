WC final 2023: India's 6-wicket win against Sri Lanka in 2011, other top World Cup-winning run chases in history

World Cup final: The World Cup tournament has given cricket fans and sports lovers some emotional as well as nail-biting finale moments ever since the tournament began in 1975. Right from Team India lifting the World Cup trophy for the first time in 1983 to MS Dhoni becoming an emotion for cricket lovers right after the 2011 World Cup win, the tournament has never failed to give the fans some special moments.

There have been some great chases by teams that have led to World Cup victories. In 2011, India had the highest run chase of 277/4 against Sri Lanka as it won the match against the Lions by 6 wickets. While MS Dhoni was declared the player of the match, Yuvraj Singh was declared the player of the series.

This was followed by Sri Lanka's run chase of 245/3 against Australia in 1996. Sri Lanka won the 1996 World Cup final by 7 wickets, the only time the island nation won the World Cup 2023. Aravinda de Silva, who recently got inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame alongside Virender Sehwag and Diana Edulji, was declared as the man of the match.

This was followed by England's 241-run chase against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup match. The English won the tournament on boundary count and Ben Stokes was declared as the player of the match.

Australia won the 2015 World Cup against New Zealand by 7 wickets. The Aussies scored a total 186/3 against the Blackcaps while chasing 184-run target. While James Faulkner was declared the player of the match, Mitchell Starc was declared the player of the match.

Also joining the list is Australia's 8-wicket win against Pakistan in 1999. Australia scored a total of 133/2 in 20.1 overs against the Men in Green and Shane Warne was declared the player of the match.

