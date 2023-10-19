'What a comeback': Indian bowling gets praised as Bangladeshi batting totters from 93/0

Indian bowlers came under praise on Thursday after the Bangladeshi batting was left clutching at straws after a solid opening partnership during the ODI World Cup 2023 match in Pune.

Bangladesh are without injured skipper Shakib Al Hasan for the daunting task of halting India’s winning run at the World Cup in Pune on Thursday.

Stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bat against an India side chasing their fourth successive victory in the tournament. Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed was drafted in to replace Shakib in the squad.

Openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das gave Bangladesh a flying start with an opening partnership of 93. However, Kuldeep Yadav scalped Hasan in the 15th over, which left the Bangladeshi batting in disarray.

"The Indian cricket team is on fire in the #CricketWorldCup2023! Their exceptional performance in batting, bowling, and fielding makes them a top contender for the finals," said an X user.

"Indian bowling is insanely good and their fielding complements it. They use the conditions wisely. Their spinners are pinpoint accurate with excellent economy and wicket taking ability. Their batting has always been world class. This is their world cup to lose," said another X user.

Looks like Bangladesh are on track to repeat performance of Pakistan against India with similar collapse#INDvsBAN #ICCCricketWorldCup23 — Srikanth (@JayaHoIndia) October 19, 2023

What A Comeback By Indian Team



93 For 0 To 179 For 5 A This Is Complete Bowling performance + Tight Fielding+ Great Captaincy By Rohit Sharma ♥️



India Team Is Now Unstoppable Everyone is In Full Confidence#IndvsBan#CricketWorldCup2023 #GazaHospital #IsraelAttack#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/fvFOHpAiLx — Virat Kohli (@PandeyHoga) October 19, 2023

Indian bowling is excellent but they are winning this match due to their fielding and WK brilliance. Saved so many runs that created pressure resulting I. Wickets. They are all ready to win this WC at any cost. #INDvBAN — Fake Name (@boredtweeple) October 19, 2023

Bang collapsed. 5th down. Great display of bowling by indian bowlers.#INDvBAN — Ihsanullah🇵🇰 (@Ihsanullah19988) October 19, 2023

Bangladesh ended their innings at a respectable 256/8 after a late charge by Mahumudullah.