Who is Mithun Manhas, set to replace Roger Binny as BCCI President?

Mithun Manhas has been appointed as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on Sunday, September 28. He succeeds Roger Binny and will now steer Indian cricket, balancing growth, performance, and innovation.

Manhas was elected unopposed, becoming the third former cricketer, after Sourav Ganguly and Roger Binny, to take the post. The 45-year-old, who previously served as Director of Cricket for the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, emerged as the frontrunner after top cricket officials met on Saturday to decide on key positions, including treasurer and IPL chairman.

Advertisement

Alongside him, Rajeev Shukla was named vice-president, bringing extensive experience in cricket administration and strategic planning. Devajit Saikia was elected honourable secretary, while Prabhtej Singh Bhatia became joint-secretary. A Raghuram Bhat will handle the board’s finances as treasurer.

The governance structure was further strengthened with Jaydev Niranjan Shah as the sole Member of the Apex Council, responsible for policy guidance. Two new members, Arun Singh Dhumal and M. Khairul Jamal Majumdar, were inducted into the Governing Council, which oversees broader initiatives in Indian cricket. Their collective experience is expected to improve decision-making and development programs at all levels of the sport.

Mithun Manhas was born on October 12, 1979, in Jammu and Kashmir. He was a consistent performer in Indian domestic cricket, though he never represented the national team. Known for his versatility, he was a right-handed batsman, could bowl occasional off-spin, and also stepped in as a wicketkeeper when required.

Advertisement

With senior players often away on international duty, Manhas captained Delhi through key seasons. He led the team when a young Virat Kohli made his debut, forming a strong bond with the future star.

Over his 18-year first-class career, he played 157 matches, scoring 9,714 runs at an average just under 46. He hit 27 centuries and 49 fifties. His standout season was 2007-08, when he captained Delhi to a Ranji Trophy win, scoring 921 runs at an average of 57.56.

In the IPL, Manhas represented three franchises. He started with Delhi Daredevils from 2008 to 2010, then joined Pune Warriors from 2011 to 2013, and finally played for Chennai Super Kings in 2014.