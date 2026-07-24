Cockroach Janta Party-Centre talks today: Agenda, venue, metro routes affected and more

After days of protests, police action and commuter disruption in central Delhi, the Union government and the Cockroach Janta Party are set to hold formal talks at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on Friday. Even as the two sides prepare to meet at 12.30 pm, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced fresh station closures across the city, extending the impact of the Jantar Mantar stir into a third consecutive day.

Advertisement

The talks come as the CJP continues its sit-in over the alleged NEET paper leak, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and broader reforms in the examination system.

DO CHECKOUT | No cases against protesters, NEET discussion in Parliament: Sonam Wangchuk's video message after breaking fast

What is happening between the Centre and the CJP on Friday?

The Union government and the CJP have agreed to hold formal talks at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on Friday, July 24, 2026, at 12.30 pm. CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Vaishnavi Gaur will represent the protesters, while Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh will represent the government.

Why is the venue significant?

Advertisement

The CJP secured a neutral venue after rejecting proposals to meet at Union Minister JP Nadda's residence or office. Following four government proposals and failed talks over the venue, both sides agreed to hold discussions at the Constitution Club of India after resolving the deadlock.

MUST READ | PM Modi in video message: ‘Bill against paper leaks to be introduced in Parliament, passed as early as possible’

Which metro stations will be affected?

The DMRC said on Friday that 17 metro stations across the national capital will remain closed for entry and exit from 7.30 am until further instructions, citing "security reasons". In a post on X, it said interchange facilities will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat despite the closures.

Advertisement

The stations that will remain closed are:

Lok Kalyan Marg

Rajiv Chowk

Patel Chowk

Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

Barakhambha Road

Supreme Court

Seva Teerth

Janpath

Mandi House

Central Secretariat

ITO

Delhi Gate

Indraprastha

Khan Market

Jor Bagh

Shivaji Stadium

Jhandewalan

The DMRC has advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly, and said normal operations at the affected stations will resume only after further instructions.

MUST READ | Connaught Place shops, offices and restaurants ordered to shut by 6.30 pm; Kejriwal questions Centre

Who said what on the talks?

Das said the government had agreed to hold talks at a neutral venue, with the Constitution Club of India chosen for the discussion. However, Singh said the talks could also take place at Union minister JP Nadda's residence or office, adding that the government was ready to discuss all issues with the youth at their convenience. Ranka said the government had reached out through the DCP, but insisted the discussions must be held at a neutral venue and not at Nadda's residence or office. Singh further said that he and JP Nadda would attend the talks and work towards finding a solution through dialogue.

Why are the protests continuing?

The CJP has continued its sit-in at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and a complete overhaul of the education system. Protesters said neither JP Nadda nor Kiren Rijiju addressed their key demand despite recent talks. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a bill providing for stringent action against paper leaks, the CJP insists the government's "strictest action" would be to sack Pradhan.

Advertisement

How long have the disruptions continued?

The latest advisory marks the third straight day of metro disruptions in central Delhi. The DMRC shut 17 stations on Thursday after closing 16 on Wednesday, leaving hundreds of office-goers, students and other commuters stranded during the morning rush hour. Entry gates at Mandi House, Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat were reopened later on Thursday night.

Why have security restrictions tightened in central Delhi?

Security has remained tight since the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march, during which protesters clashed with police near Parliament. Authorities have continued heavy deployment around Jantar Mantar, Parliament and nearby areas, while prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita remain in force across the New Delhi district.

What next?

Organisers plan to escalate the demonstrations nationwide, urging people to join peaceful protests across cities and villages on Friday. Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk ended his indefinite hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon around Thursday midnight after receiving assurances from JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju that his demands would be addressed.