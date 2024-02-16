Women’s Premier League 2024: BCCI Announces Sintex as Associate Partner for TATA WPL

WPL 2024: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday said Sintex, a Welspun World company, will serve as an Associate Partner for the TATA Women’s Premier League. The partnership will extend for a period of four years from 2024 to 2027.

Last month, BCCI announced the full schedule for the upcoming season of the WPL 2024 with Bengaluru and Delhi acting as the host cities for the second season of the tournament.

The tournament will span from February 23 to March 17, 2024, with the five teams battling it out to reach the final. The BCCI announced that there will only be singles headers for the season this time around, with all the matches starting at 7:30 PM IST.

Talking about BCCI's association with Sintex, BCCI president Roger Binny said: “We are thrilled to welcome Sintex on board as an Associate Partner for the TATA Women's Premier League. Their commitment to innovation, sustainability, and empowering women align perfectly with the values of the WPL. This partnership will not only provide valuable support for the league but also inspire young girls across India to pursue their dreams in cricket.”

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary of BCCI, said: “The BCCI is pleased to have Sintex join us on our journey to promote and nurture women's cricket in the country. This partnership reflects our collective vision to provide a platform for women cricketers to showcase their talent and inspire the next generation of players. We look forward to a successful collaboration with Sintex in the coming years.”

Ashish Prasad, CEO, Sintex-Welspun, said: “We are excited to come on board as the Associate Partner for the WPL. At Sintex, we hold dear the values of empowerment, equality, and celebrating excellence. Sponsoring the WPL is a natural extension of these values, which is why we are backing women's cricket in India. As we reinvigorate the iconic brand Sintex, we believe this association will further deepen our relationships with millions of families across India, who live and love Cricket. It’s our way to encourage & empower women across all fields to step ahead of the crease, take charge & WPL provides a superb platform to live this idea nicely. Sintex wishes all the cricket lovers and players, the very best for this sporting season and beyond.”

Last month, the BCCI announced TATA as the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a record-breaking valuation of Rs 2500 crore - the highest-ever sponsorship amount in the history of the league. The sponsorship rights have been secured by TATA for a period of five years, the BCCI announced.

