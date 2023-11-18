World Cup 2023 final: Can India and Australia be declared as joint winners? Here's what ICC rules say

India are all set to take on five-time time champions Australia in the World Cup 2023 finals which will take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Australia last met India in the 2003 World Cup finals in Johannesburg, South Africa, where the Kangaroos dominated the game and defeated India by 125 runs.

But this time, India are the favourites against Australia. India have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, while Australia have lost two matches at the league stage to India and South Africa.

Australia, who won 7 matches at the league stage, defeated South Africa in a breathtaking match on Thursday in Kolkata by 3 wickets. One of the decisive factors during the match was the rain. Rain disrupted the match once in between, following which the game resumed from the same point.

Is there a rain scare for IND vs AUS finals in Ahmedabad on Sunday?

So far, the Met department has predicted sunny weather with temperatures ranging around 33°C in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Wind will blow towards the south and south-western direction at 7 km/hr and humidity will be at 39 per cent.

In the evening, the weather will be clear. The temperature will dip to 24°C and the humidity will increase significantly to 58 per cent. There is no cloud cover seen so far.

Reserve Day

ICC has kept a reserve day on November 20 if the match remains incomplete on the scheduled day. The timing has been kept at 2 PM start time. ICC has said that they would try to finish the game on the scheduled day, even if overs need to be reduced.

However, if a minimum of 20 overs per side cannot be bowled on the scheduled day, the match will continue on the reserve day. If no play is possible despite the extension time, the entire game will be played on the reserve day as a full fifty-over match.

Extra time

The ICC has noted that the umpires can assign extra time of 120 minutes on both Sunday and Monday (reserve day) to finish the match.

Super overs

The ICC has said if the India-Australia match ends in a tie, both the teams will compete in a Super Over, which will determine the winner.

If the Super Over is also a tie, then subsequent Super Overs will be played till a clear winner emerges.

In case of no result

The ICC has said if the India-Australia match is abandoned or there is no result at the end of the reserve day, both the teams shall be declared joint winners.

The ICC has noted that in the rarest of cases of weather or other conditions, where Super Overs aren't possible even on the reserve day, the teams shall be declared joint winners.

That means India and Australia would share the prize money of $4 million.

World Cup 2023 so far

In the past, Australia have won the World Cup five times out of their seven appearances in the finals. If Australia beat India in IND vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 Final, they will win the prestigious World Cup title for a record sixth time.

If India successfully defeat Australia, they would win the tournament for the third time.

India have been unbeaten so far, Australia lost their first two matches to India and South Africa.

India's campaign in World Cup 2023

Match 1: India defeated Australia by 6 wickets in Chennai

Match 2: India defeated Afghanistan by 8 wickets in Delhi

Match 3: India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets in Ahmedabad

Match 4: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Pune

Match 5: India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets in Dharamsala

Match 6: India defeated England by 100 runs in Lucknow

Match 7: India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs in Mumbai

Match 8: India beat South Africa by 243 runs in Kolkata

Match 9: India beat the Netherlands by 160 runs in Bangalore

Semifinal: India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs wickets in Mumbai

Australia's campaign this World Cup

Match 1: Australia lost to India by 6 wickets in Chennai

Match 2: Australia lost to South Africa by 134 runs in Lucknow

Match 3: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in Lucknow

Match 4: Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in Bengaluru

Match 5: Australia beat Netherlands by 309 runs in Delhi

Match 6: Australia beat New Zealand by 5 runs in Dharamsala

Match 7: Australia beat England by 33 runs in Ahmedabad

Match 8: Australia beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets in Pune

Match 9: Australia beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets in Pune

Semifinal: Australia beat South Africa by 3 wickets in Kolkata.

