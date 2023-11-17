Ahmedabad: IAF gives first glimpse of air show ahead of World Cup 2023 final

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad echoed with the roar of engines as the Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force took flight on Friday. The aerobatic squad conducted a rehearsal for their air show that's set to electrify the Cricket world cup final between India and Australia on November 19, news agency PTI reported.

As reported by the Gujarat Defence PRO, the Surya Kiran team will also rehearse on Saturday, continuing their rhythmic dances in the azure canvas in preparation for the final display. Meanwhile, visuals of this soaring rehearsal have captured the public's imagination, circulating extensively on social media.

Air show by @Suryakiran_IAF at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 📍 pic.twitter.com/6H4hEkIpC1 — Baljeet Singh (@ImTheBaljeet) November 17, 2023

Before the final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera area, the spectators will be treated to an exhilarating 10-minute air show by the Surya Kiran aerobatic team. This information was divulged by Jagat Patel, the Gujarat Cricket Association spokesperson, added that the plan for this air show was in place and a rehearsal had already been held over the stadium on Friday.

According to the PRO, the aerobatic team will captivate the spectators in the stadium, which has a capacity of 1.3 lakh, before the mega match begins at 2 pm on November 19.

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team, comprising nine aircraft, boasts of a spectacular history of numerous performances throughout the country. Scheduled on November 19, their display of aerial acrobatics is set to add an extra punch of adrenaline to the final match between India and Australia.

Their show is distinguished by loop manoeuvres in triumph formation, barrel roll manoeuvres, and planes forming diverse shapes in the sky.

On Sunday, India will face Australia in the final match of the competition. Surprisingly, these two sides began their World Cup campaign against each other in the tournament opener.

The last time India faced Australia in the World Cup final in 2003, Ricky Ponting's side delivered a crushing defeat, breaking millions of hearts and prolonging the drought of the World Cup trophy until 2011, when MS Dhoni-led Team India ended it.

Also Read: Swiggy's payment gateway stops working, food delivery platform says 'experiencing a technical down time'