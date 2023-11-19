scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Sports
World Cup 2023 final: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika-Ranveer, other B-town celebs attend mega IND vs AUS clash

Feedback

World Cup 2023 final: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika-Ranveer, other B-town celebs attend mega IND vs AUS clash

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen enjoying the high-octane match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium along with Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone, a badminton champion

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Several pictures of these prominent celebrities enjoying the match are going viral on the internet Several pictures of these prominent celebrities enjoying the match are going viral on the internet
SUMMARY
  • Several big celebrities from Bollywood and other walks of life came together in Ahamdabed to witness this historic clash between the two teams
  • The King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, and his wife, Gauri Khan, were seen enjoying the gentlemen’s game in the stands
  • Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, too, can be seen enjoying this high-octane game at the stadium along with Deepika’s sister Anisha Padukone and father Prakash, a badminton champion

At the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, the Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma is batting first after Australia chose to bowl first after winning the toss. Several big celebrities from Bollywood and other walks of life came together in Ahamdabed to witness this historic clash between the two teams. The King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, and his wife, Gauri Khan, were seen enjoying the gentlemen’s game in the stands.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, too, can be seen enjoying this high-octane game at the stadium along with Deepika’s sister Anisha Padukone and father Prakash, a badminton champion. They all were seen wearing Team India jerseys to show their support towards them.

Several pictures of these prominent celebrities enjoying the match are going viral on the internet. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted by media cameras arriving at Ahmedabad for the World Cup Finals. In the pictures, Khan can be seen wearing a white T-shirt under a blue shirt and denim jeans; he was also wearing black shades.

In the viral pictures, King Khan can be seen sitting next to Jay Shah and the legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

It was also reported that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will be watching the World Cup 2023 final match at the stadium. Other dignitaries who are expected to attend the match live include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, Minister for Home Affairs and Law of Singapore K. Shanmugam, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Meanwhile, India has won all ten of their matches in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 tournament, keeping themselves undefeated throughout. On the other hand, Australia has won eight straight games and advanced to the final game after losing their first two matches.

Also Read: IND VS AUS World Cup 2023 final: Disney+Hotstar logs 5.4 cr concurrent viewers, breaks all records

Published on: Nov 19, 2023, 5:09 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement