World Cup 2023 final: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika-Ranveer, other B-town celebs attend mega IND vs AUS clash

At the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, the Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma is batting first after Australia chose to bowl first after winning the toss. Several big celebrities from Bollywood and other walks of life came together in Ahamdabed to witness this historic clash between the two teams. The King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, and his wife, Gauri Khan, were seen enjoying the gentlemen’s game in the stands.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, too, can be seen enjoying this high-octane game at the stadium along with Deepika’s sister Anisha Padukone and father Prakash, a badminton champion. They all were seen wearing Team India jerseys to show their support towards them.

Several pictures of these prominent celebrities enjoying the match are going viral on the internet. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted by media cameras arriving at Ahmedabad for the World Cup Finals. In the pictures, Khan can be seen wearing a white T-shirt under a blue shirt and denim jeans; he was also wearing black shades.

In the viral pictures, King Khan can be seen sitting next to Jay Shah and the legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

Srk is in the house to watch world cup final.#INDvsAUSfinalpic.twitter.com/moKKCISlwK — Mustafa Masood Qureshi (@mustafamasood23) November 19, 2023

It was also reported that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will be watching the World Cup 2023 final match at the stadium. Other dignitaries who are expected to attend the match live include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, Minister for Home Affairs and Law of Singapore K. Shanmugam, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Meanwhile, India has won all ten of their matches in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 tournament, keeping themselves undefeated throughout. On the other hand, Australia has won eight straight games and advanced to the final game after losing their first two matches.

